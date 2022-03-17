ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Find The Best Twin Falls Restaurant With This Food Madness Bracket

By Courtney
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twin Falls has so many amazing restaurants. It is hard to pick just one that is just amazing. So we are going to see which one wins in honor of the madness happening this March. Vote for your favorite. We have generated each bracket to be a restaurant type....

98.3 The Snake

There’s A World Class Steakhouse Six Hours From Twin Falls

I’m willing to travel for a good dining experience. I’ve frequently made trips as far away as Notus and Snowville to eat at some of my favorite diners. The next trip could require an overnight stay. It's a six-hour drive from Twin Falls. It's in Logan, Montana, just outside of Manhattan. Only in Your State recommends the Land of Magic Steakhouse.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

New Delicious Drink at Taco Bell Is Now Available in Twin Falls

Restaurants are having to be creative to keep business flowing these days, and one way to do this is to update their menus and to adapt to the competition. Some ideas work and some don't. Some restaurants have become great at adapting and their new items often are hits, while others continue to try and figure out how to keep up and what to add to their menus. One of the best at adding new items and making them a success is Taco Bell, and they may have another hit on their hands as they add a new item.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Living in Twin Falls is Better Than the Surrounding Towns

Moving to a new town is tough, and deciding where to live is even tougher. It is stressful when trying to find which part of town to live in, which school district to be in, and where you can afford it. Many people decide to live in the surrounding towns near Twin Falls for different reasons, but there are benefits to living in the bigger town, that those people are missing out on. Here are some of the reasons it is better to live in the Twin Falls city limits, instead of in one of the surrounding towns.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

U.S. Coffee Houses Declining, But Not In Twin Falls ID

The recent opening of another coffee establishment in Twin Falls got me curious about just how many options in the city people have to get their caffeine fix. I wasn't surprised when my search yielded numerous results. Over the years, Twin Falls has become a coffee powerhouse. The average small,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls City Pool On Track To Re-Open This Month After Huge Renovation

The Twin Falls City Pool has been closed since early February for a massive remodel and renovation. After about six weeks of hard work, the pool is almost ready to open again. While there isn't an official opening date announced just yet, based on some of the updates from the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation office, the pool should be open by the end of this month. The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation department has been sharing updates on the Twin Falls City Pool and it is starting to look epic.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

How I saved 20 Cents a Gallon in Twin Falls, Idaho

Maybe it’s not considered a big difference, but we’re all looking to save money when buying gas. There are some apps available that are designed to allow you to compare prices in your immediate area. If there is nothing more available than a couple of cents per gallon, keep in mind the adage from Ben Franklin. A penny saved is a penny earned.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Diet Soda is So Difficult to Find in Twin Falls Stores

Walking around the grocery store, many are noticing that a certain item seems to be missing. There have been multiple people posting about it, asking friends, family members, and coworkers if they have it and most don't have an answer. A certain grocery item has begun to disappear from the shelves, and while some are disappointed, they shouldn't be. The item is still there, just branded differently.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

