'I want to be a scientist:' DC elementary students learn STEM thanks to a nonprofit

Washington, D.C. (7News) — Students at Garfield Elementary School in Washington, D.C. are taking a hands-on approach to learn STEM with a DC representative.

“I think we are going to do something cool, experiment” one student said.

DC Representative Oye Owolewa, pharmacist, is volunteering in DC elementary schools with a nonprofit organization called RESET (Raising Excitement for Science, Engineering and Technology).

Owolewa says RESET is a coalition of science professionals who expose elementary students to STEM concepts through hands on experiences and experiments.

The students at Garfield Elementary made lava lamps from a water bottle.

Ms. Webb, Garfield Elementary school teacher, said "with COVID and the restrictions, it has really put a damper on their in-person activities that they can do, they don’t have many opportunities to be close."

The experiment comes at no cost to the school or students.

“I want them to learn about very engaging concepts, things that I learned about in college," Owolewa said. "I want to expose them at a young age so that by the time they are exposed again they can really see themselves becoming a doctor and a scientist."

Ms. Webb stated that it gives students the chance to learn and imagine with a career might look like in stem.

“I hope that it just sparks their curiosity and I think that’s what science is," Webb said. "It starts with a question and then you spend time trying to find the answer."