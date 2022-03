Gavin Rossdale says he's written 18 new songs and Bush's new album "should be done by May." The musician has a studio in his house which he's been putting to good use. The Bush frontman told May The Rock Be With You that he spent his downtime during the coronavirus pandemic working on new music. Once the band gets into the studio with a producer they'll "rearrange - hopefully not too much - the stuff I've done. We choose the songs we're gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh. Each song will dictate that."

