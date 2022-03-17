ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB free agency roundup: Padres sign RHP Nick Martinez

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyQ6q_0ei0jWTL00

The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Nick Martinez to a one-year contract with player options for 2023-25.

Martinez, 31, last pitched in the majors with the Texas Rangers (2014-17) before spending the past four seasons in Japan.

According to multiple reports, the deal could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million.

Martinez will reportedly receive a $2 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary in 2022. The following three seasons include $6.5 million player options with $1.5 million buyouts. If he makes at least 20 starts in any season, the salary climbs $1 million in all subsequent seasons.

Martinez posted a 1.62 ERA last season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan.

He was 17-30 with a 4.77 ERA in 88 games (68 starts) with the Rangers, striking out 237 batters in 415 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Yankees#The San Diego Padres#The Texas Rangers#Era#Boston Red Sox#St Louis Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy