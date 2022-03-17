ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Mass. man accused of impersonating state trooper

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say they arrested a Norwood man for impersonating a state trooper while trying to pay a woman for sex.

According to police, Mohammed Elawad told his victim he was a state trooper and threatened to arrest her if she did not comply with his demands.

The woman was able to flee from his vehicle, however.

Police said they found evidence in Elawad’s car that supported the allegations, including police stickers and certain clothing.

Elawad, 30, was charged with paying for sexual conduct and impersonating a police officer.

Police also said they arrested a 70-year-old Waltham man during the same investigation for paying for sexual conduct and drug charges.

