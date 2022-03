CHAMPAIGN — The next person chosen to lead the Carle Illinois College of Medicine will make the move from Ann Arbor, Mich., this May. After working at the University of Michigan for nearly 10 years, Dr. Mark S. Cohen will begin his role as dean of the University of Illinois medical school and senior vice president and chief academic officer at Carle Health starting May 16, pending UI trustees’ approval.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO