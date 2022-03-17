ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 person taken to hospital after motel fire in southeast Austin

By M. Acosta
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuVOK_0ei0hvGy00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to an area hospital after an overnight motel fire in southeast Austin Thursday led to evacuations.

The Austin Fire Department responded at 2 a.m. to a Motel 6 located at 2707 South Interstate 35 Service Road. According to officials, the fire started in a motel room.

The occupant of the room was able to evacuate and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Motel occupants were evacuated from their rooms but most were able to return.

There was no fire damage to other rooms, but smoke and water damage was reported in four nearby rooms.

Eight fire units and 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Hospital#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy