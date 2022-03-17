ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells County, ND

ND Teacher of the Year gets $15,000 grant to promote teaching

By Keith Darnay
 2 days ago

Bret Dockter, North Dakota’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, has been awarded a $15,000 grant to promote the teaching profession and education. It is the first grant of its kind in state history.

Dockter teaches social studies, science, and mathematics at B.M. Hanson Elementary School in Harvey and coaches the Harvey/Wells County high school football team. The funds come from North Dakota’s share of a federal grant allocation that supports classroom instruction.

Dockter said he is exploring several ideas for using the money, including speaking to North Dakota college students studying education, supporting a health care career fair, and providing first aid and CPR training for educators in the Harvey district.

Dockter said he is consulting other teachers and administrators for ideas and would welcome suggestions from colleagues across the state. “When I got this news (of the grant), it took me by surprise. I had no idea it was coming,” he said.

“This has never been done in North Dakota,” Dockter said. “We want to make sure we do things that are worthwhile. We’re open to ideas. We want to promote education as much as we can.”

