Teens create site connecting Ukrainian refugees to thousands of U.S host homes, including in Cleveland

(WJW) – Many people are seeking ways to help people who have lost their homes in Ukraine and have had to flee their country.

Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. It is estimated 3.1 million people have been forced from their homes.

One way to help is to offer a place to stay. “ Ukraine Take Shelter ” is a website that connects Ukrainian refugees with potential hosts and housing.

The website was launched by two Harvard students, Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein, as a way to connect people to safe places to stay as quickly as possible.

Refugees can enter their nearest city to display the closest listings to look for accommodation information, such as how many people and whether there are pets.

Potential hosts can create a listing stating what kind of accommodations and how long you can be a host.

The website then offers a way for refugees to find that listing once it is posted.

A search of the Cleveland area results in listings for spare rooms, homes, en suites and apartments. Many of the listings state they are located in areas with large Ukrainian populations

Become a host here .

