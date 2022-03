LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Monday will be the beginning of an adjustment period for students, parents and teachers all across California. With the state removing its mandatory mask mandate, school districts now have the green light to make masks an option inside the classroom for students. But not every campus will eliminate the mask mandate. And not every student is ready to go unmasked. “This whole pandemic has been a long journey,” Thersa Amofa said. Amofa is a parent, who said she is grateful COVID-19 cases have dropped enough to get to this point. But ditching facemasks isn’t an easy choice for her. “I’m a...

