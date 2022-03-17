ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Eggs You Can Only See in 4K

By ScreenCrush Staff
 4 days ago
When Spider-Man: No Way Home first opened in theaters, we found dozens of Easter eggs in the film and brought them to you in posts and videos. But those were just the ones we saw watching the movie in a theater, where there’s no pausing or rewinding. Now that No Way...

BBC

Spider-Man No Way Home: Making the visual effects

The latest Spider-Man film No Way Home has made almost $2bn (£1.5bn) worldwide and is continuing to pack out cinemas across the world. As part of a series looking at visual effects, BBC Click’s Al Moloney spoke to Digital Domain’s VFX Supervisor Scott Edelstein to find out how they made one of the key sequences of the film.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Classic Lizard Concept Art

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans a look at the Lizard in some brand new concept art. Even more exciting is the fact that this version of Doctor Curt Connors is rocking those classic purple pants and the lab coat. When other peeks of the film surfaced, a lot of fans were hoping that Marvel would follow through with making Rhys Ifans' villain more like his comics counterpart. Instead, they opted to switch him up a bit from Amazing Spider-Man 2, but not go quite this far. Clearly the approach panned out for No Way Home. The Spider-Man film has been the biggest crowd-pleaser since the pandemic began. Earning over $1 billion at the box office and inspiring other studios to try their hand at climbing the mountaintop. However, there are some fans that believe that the comics-accurate approach would have played better than the old look from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies. Check it out for yourself down below.
Awesome 98

‘Play-Doh’ Is the Latest Toy To Get Its Own Movie

Yet another of your favorite childhood toys is getting its own big-screen version. This time the toy making the jump to movies is Play-Doh, the “modeling compound” — as it’s described on the box — that’s been enjoyed by kids for generations. Hasbro is turning Play-Doh into an animated movie through its film studio, eOne.
CNET

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is Releasing a Week Early on Digital

You'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from the comfort of your home this week. The web-slinging Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will be available digitally a few days early, as previously reported by IGN. It was originally supposed to come out March 22, but the date has shifted to March 14 on Amazon Prime Video and March 15 on Apple TV in the US. In the UK, the digital release date is still March 22.
Awesome 98

10 Things That Only Happen in Movies

As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”
Awesome 98

Everything New on Disney+ in April

Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie Polar Bear and Explorer: The Last Tempui from National Geographic.
Awesome 98

‘Scream 6’ Gets Official Release Date

The time between Scream 4 and the latest Scream (technically the fifth film in the series, but titled just Scream) was 11 years. The time between Scream and Scream 6 will be closer to 11 months. Paramount has officially set a release date for yet another sequel. The film is expected in theaters on March 31, 2023.
Awesome 98

Photographer Goes Viral for Adorable Chick-fil-A Photoshoot

Newborn photographer Stephanie Mcmullen is a mom of two with an amazing eye for capturing beautiful photos for new parents. She specializes in working with newborns but also works with older babies and even toddlers. Her photos are absolutely adorable, and this Chick-fil-A shoot is no different. Mcmullen posts highlights...
Awesome 98

‘Home Shopping Network’ Icon Marilyn Miglin Dead at 83

Marilyn Miglin, beauty industry icon, "Queen of Makeovers" and host of the Home Shopping Network, has died. She was 83. According to her website, Miglin died Monday, March 16, surrounded by family. At her request, no service will be held. TMZ reports Miglin passed away after experiencing complications of a...
Awesome 98

Netflix To Start Cracking Down On Password Sharing In Some Countries

If you’re one of the many Netflix users who shares your account with a family member or a friend — or you happen to be the family member or friend who uses someone else’s Netflix account — your days of free Netflix piggybacking may soon come to an end. The streaming service is now testing a feature that would encourage people to share their Netflix account — but only after they pay a few extra bucks to add additional members to their account.
DFW Community News

35 Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs

Every year, we look for new and fun ways to decorate Easter eggs. There are so many creative ideas out there! From dying eggs with food coloring to painting them, these ideas are perfect for your next Easter egg hunt. Easter Egg Designs. Painting Easter eggs is a nostalgic activity...
Awesome 98

Relive Your Teen Angst With The Emo Night Tour Coming to Lubbock

As a former emo kid, one of the things I would love to relive is the hype around all of my favorite bands from years ago, jamming to Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Panic! At the Disco and more. If you feel the same, then you won’t want to miss The Emo Night Tour that's coming to Lubbock on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.
Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

