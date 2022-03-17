ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a hairstylist and you might think it’s weird but I swear by my simple technique for growing your hair

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

IF IT seems like whatever you do, your hair just won’t grow, then don't worry, you’ve come to the right place.

Hairstylist and tricologist, Helen Reavey, has shared her simple yet effective hair growth hack to TikTok and it’s left people gobsmacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGZI7_0ei0grLl00
Helen Reavey took to TikTok to share her clever hair growth hack Credit: TikTok/@helenreavey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oIGQ_0ei0grLl00
People have been left gobsmacked at Helen's simple technique Credit: TikTok/@helenreavey

So if it feels like you’ve tried hundreds of different hair growth shampoos, hair masks and oils, this is one for you.

And don’t worry, you won’t need to splash out on any more fancy products.

Helen swears by her fingernail rubbing technique for luscious locks - yes, you heard that correctly.

Helen is a specialist helping people with issues such as hair loss, hair breakage, oily scalp, and scalp psoriasis, as well as being a hairstyle at Act + Acre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21emKX_0ei0grLl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZpD5_0ei0grLl00

She regularly shares hair tips and tutorials to TikTok and recently posted her simple hack with the caption ‘Trust me, I’m a trichologist. If not just google it.’

Helen revealed that the simple secret to growing long healthy hair is fingernail rubbing.

It sounds strange, but according to Helen, it works.

Helen explained that fingernail rubbing is an ayurvedic practice, which in Indian culture is believed to give you thick, healthy hair.

She said: "Did you know that rubbing your fingernails together like this daily, stimulates the brain to send signals to adult stem cells to revive dormant and unproductive hair follicles.

"It also increases blood flow to the hair follicles for healthier hair growth.

"You think I'm crazy? Google it."

And it turns out that Helen is right.

According to Health Shots, this practice shows its impact on the hair as the nerves below the nail bed are connected to the scalp and regular nail rubbing stimulates blood flow and oxygen to the scalp.

And as Helen says, it also helps rejuvenate hair follicles and enhances hair growth.

If you fancy giving it a go, all you need to do is curl the fingers in to form a half fist and rub the fingernails of each hand against each other briskly for around ten minutes.

And don’t worry if you’ve got acrylic nails, Helen said that it will still work.

Helen confirmed that you can either do this all at once or spread the 10 minutes throughout the day.

So there’s no need to sit in a hair salon for hours or spend hundreds of pounds on products - you can do this hack anywhere and you won’t need to spend a penny.

Helen’s video has clearly impressed numerous people as it has racked up 331.7k views.

It has 19k likes and 404 comments.

Many TikTok users were impressed with the hack and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “I’ve been doing this because of anxiety since I was a child. I do have a lot of hair.”

Another added: “I feel like a cricket doing this. But I googled it, there are a bunch of articles supporting this.”

A third commented: “I'm really sat here doing this.”

