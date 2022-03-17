Britney Spears fans 'panicking' after Instagram account disappears without warning

Fans of Britney Spears were worried after the pop star's Instagram account disappeared without warning.

On Wednesday (March 16), Spears' account could longer be found on the platform.

She regularly used it to showcase glimpses of her life, such as getting a new puppy , speaking on the conservatorship, her contentious relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn, as well as her fiancé, Iranian model and personal trainer, Sam Ashgari.

Spears' Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers - is still up and running.

The singer hasn't posted to the account since she spoke out against Jamie Lynn in mid-January.

Still, the fear and confusion are swiftly moved amongst fans, as there was no answer as to why she removed herself.

"#BritneySpears IG account. Deleted. Praying [she's] ok," one wrote.

"Where did #BritneySpears' Instagram go again?!" another added.

Someone else said they didn't blame Spears for deleting her account due to "negative comments."

"Britney can take a break from social media if she wants to. She probably got fed up with people writing negative comments on her posts, and I don't blame her for deactivating her account #britneyspears #justiceforbritney," they wrote.

Check out some other responses below:

In a report from TMZ , Britney had posted about her return to Las Vegas as a tourist and not a performer. She said that she loved being "treated as an equal" for once.

"It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years ... huge difference?" she wrote.

The outlet also reported that she made a quite lengthy post separate from the Vegas one that called out the Britney went off at the entire entertainment industry.

"I worked for my dad and my family for 13 f*****g years … I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most."

Elsewhere, Spears has been dating Ashgari since 2016. And in 2021, they announced their engagement.

Many people did suspect that the couple said "I do" in secret, which she did quietly confirm this to be true in an Instagram post shared on Friday ( March 4).

