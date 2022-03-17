ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushnell, IL

What's a Catahoula? Bushnell woman breeds and sells them

By Hannah Donsbach, Galesburg Register-Mail
Western Illinois Catahoulas breeder, Kate Doyle, is a breeder of Catahoulas, a dog that is a high drive and high energy hunting dog bred for hog hunting in Louisiana.

"Hunters use them for multiple things these days," said Doyle of Bushnell. "They’re very versatile in that they can train for everything and anything. Hunting, family dogs, protection dogs, and service dogs! They can do it all."

The start of Doyle's program began with Roxanne, who she purchased from a breeder in Milan, Illinois.

"She was my mom‘s dream dog, her color and breed! So, when I found one, I didn’t hesitate to jump on the chance to get her. She was the start of the Catahoula addiction!" Doyle explained.

She further said that Roxanne was her service dog for seven years and she was perfect at the job.

"She would also hunt, swim, and do anything you asked of her," Doyle said, "She went everywhere with me. She had lots of miles on her. Unfortunately I had to put her down Oct. 25, 2021. I still don’t know how to live without her! I was surprised with a 'look alike' by a good friend of mine. Her name is Roux."

Doyle has always loved animals.

"Animals quite literally saved my life. I grew up with them. My mother loved all species of animals. Dogs were her favorite. She started my love for them," she said.

That love has helped Doyle become a trusted breeder.

Learning the ropes

"I became a breeder to help preserve and better these breeds," Doyle said.

There's a lot that goes into breeding these dogs as health testing, DNA, and registration all play a big part in knowing where a pet comes from.

Doyle said when she first started she knew nothing about this, but she has since evolved as she also raises Australian Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. Time, training, trust, and knowledge of all the breeds have played into how she runs her successful business.

Doyle says all of her dogs are carefully paired to mates according to temperament and health testing. They are all purebred to purebred.

Doyle's Catahoulas are bred for everything, making them the perfect animal for a variety of people.

The Catahoulas make great hunting dogs for everyone starting out or someone who has hunted their entire lives," Doyle said. They track with noses in the air, are gritty, and agile."

Other than hunting partners, the dogs make great family pets, service animals, and much more.

What is the history of the Catahoula?

"The following three bloodlines are the origin of the Catahoulas today," Doyle explained. "The Wright Line was the largest line of Catahoulas at 90 to 110 pounds (40 to 50 kg) and were developed by Mr. Preston Wright. This line represented dogs originally produced from Hernando de Soto's dogs. The Fairbanks line was the next in size at 65 to 75 pounds (30 to 35 kg) and were developed by Mr. Lovie Fairbanks. They were brindle to yellow in color. The McMillin line was the smallest in size at 50 to 60 pounds (about 25 kg) and were developed by Mr. T. A. McMillin of Sandy Lake, Louisiana. These were Blue Leopard dogs with glass eyes. These three lines were crossed back and forth and created the variations of Catahoulas seen today."

Those interested in the Catahoula breed can check out Doyle's Facebook page, Western IL Catahoulas.

Other than breeding, Doyle also enjoy horses and all other animals. She resides in Bushnell with her boyfriend and her three children.

To do a story with the Prairie Review email Hannah Donsbach at abingdonargus@gmail.com or private message the Prairie Review -formerly Argus-Sentinel Facebook page.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Dog Health#Hunting Dog#Breeds
