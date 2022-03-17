ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re making your eggs all wrong – the ‘push and swirl’ technique will make them fluffy and soft

By Kenley Stevenson
 2 days ago

IF YOU still struggle to make perfectly cooked and fluffy eggs, all it takes is a simple spatula technique.

Cooking aficionado Katie Zukhovich has shared a video revealing how she creates fluffy, soft eggs using her "push and swirl" technique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkWKv_0ei0gaae00
One woman shared how to make soft fluffy eggs Credit: TikTok/babytamago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgInt_0ei0gaae00
She uses the 'push and swirl' technique Credit: TikTok/babytamago

First, Zukhovich cracked her eggs in a bowl and whisked them together to break down the yolk.

After pouring the egg mixture into a pan, she used a spatula to "push and swirl" the eggs around the pan.

She started with the spatula at the edge of the pan and slowly pushed the eggs into the center as they cooked.

The influencer continued this motion around the pan until the eggs had a soft and fluffy texture.

Many loved her method, saying: "This is seriously the best technique and worth being patient for."

Another wrote: "This is how McDonald’s makes their scrambled eggs."

"I LOVE DOING THIS."

For extra fluff, one viewer suggested to "make them in a saucepan and add a little butter when they start to scramble for the fluffiest eggs."

Zukhovich put a twist on the average egg dish by adding pesto and honey, but many people questioned her ingredient choice.

"Why have I never thought to put honey in my eggs? I always love putting maple syrup on them," said one viewer.

But she isn't the only TikToker to share her unique egg cooking techniques.

One woman suggested using a cheese grater to shred your hard-boiled eggs to create a delicious egg salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtSDh_0ei0gaae00
For extra flavor, she added honey and pesto to her eggs Credit: TikTok/babytamago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2mY9_0ei0gaae00
Enjoy delicious fluffy eggs thanks to her technique Credit: Getty

