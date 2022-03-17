Visalia residents escape two-alarm trailer fire near Visalia Cemetery

A two-alarm fire caused Visalia residents to flee the home and thousands of dollars in damage.

Around 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters rushed to a house fire in the 800 block of North Divisadero Street — a block away from the Visalia Cemetery. When crews arrived, they found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

There were people inside the trailer. They escaped without injury, firefighters said.

The fire spread to the east side of the abandoned house, a shed and then the fence. Firefighters quickly attacked the main fire to stop the spread of flames to neighboring homes, Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said.

A second alarm was requested, which brought in additional firefighters. Crews forced their way into the burning home and found the blaze burning in the back of the structure.

The fire was contained in roughly 30 minutes and roads were blocked in the area as crews cleaned up and secured the trailer.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Firefighters estimate the blaze caused $100,000 in damages.