Topeka man accused of raping girl

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and is facing alleged rape charges following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was a 14-year-old girl and is not related to Rodriguez. Rodriguez is being held on a $100,000 bond.

