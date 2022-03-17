ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns with beautiful weather

By Alex Stokes, Jen Steer
CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a two-year hiatus, Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returned on Thursday.

Opening ceremonies started at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Cosgrove Center, followed by the parade at 1:04 p.m. It started at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street and ends at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Map courtesy city of Cleveland

This year’s theme is “Ireland’s Scenic Coastlines.” The parade featured local law enforcement, high school bands, area Irish organizations and a lovable group of Irish wolfhounds.

Thousands of spectators were expected and there will be lots of road closures, so taking public transportation is recommended.

The child reunification center is at the Cleveland Police Headquarters at the Justice Center.

