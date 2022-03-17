ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECALL: H&M sold flammable sleepwear

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
H&M is recalling sleepwear sets due to burn hazards. H&M is recalling children’s sleep wear sets due to not meeting...

