ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix to crack down on password sharing -- would it affect you?

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re sharing your Netflix password with people who don’t live with you, you may soon be asked to pay more money for your subscription. The streaming giant is planning to...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix to Test $2.99 Fee for Sharing Accounts with Outside Users

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is officially launching a test for subscribers to pay for shared accounts, starting with users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Variety has reported that the streaming giant is rolling out an option for members to share accounts with people outside of their primary household, for a fee. Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, described the new feature as a way to “easily and securely” share accounts “while also paying a bit more.” Variety cited that the new subscription options will roll out in the next few weeks and may or...
TV & VIDEOS
WEHT/WTVW

Netflix is making it harder to share accounts

WORLD (WEHT) – Netflix is planning to make it more difficult to share or borrow accounts. According to Variety, Netflix plans on testing a plan that would make the primary account holder pay fees if people who live outside their home access the account. If you do share the account with people outside your home, […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Netflix Stock#U S#Peru
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
MySanAntonio

At the moment Netflix does not contemplate a low-cost subscription with ads

A couple of days ago, the Disney+ streaming service announced that it is analyzing the possibility of offering a low-cost subscription that includes the presence of commercials from other brands. Faced with the declaration, Netflix has marked its position : at the moment there are no plans to incorporate third-party advertising into its business model. The announcement was made by the company's CFO, Spencer Neuman , during his participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom conference. The company's top executive assured that, although Netflix has nothing against advertising, its current model does not contemplate it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IndieWire

Why All of Your Streamers Suddenly Love Ads

Click here to read the full article. Remember when one of the perks of a subscription-based streaming platform was the promise of no commercials? That didn’t last long. At this point, it would be easier to identify the streaming platforms that don’t have an ad-supported option. Last Friday, Disney+ said it will launch a cheaper, ad-supported option later this year. On Tuesday, Variety reported HBO Max’s plans to program a 90-second advertising block ahead of a rotating batch of movies. Hulu’s always offered commercial interruptions in exchange for a cheaper subscription price; Paramount+ instituted the AVOD option last June. “[Disney] basically said...
TV & VIDEOS
TechSpot

Netflix is testing ways to curb account sharing between households

A hot potato: Netflix isn't oblivious to the fact that lots of people share their account login details with others. It's one of the reasons why the streaming giant introduced separate profiles and allows for multiple simultaneous streams with select plans. The problem is that these features were designed for accounts to be shared under a single roof, not with relatives or friends halfway across the country.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

Netflix Premium Too Expensive? Lower Your Streaming Bill With These Key Tips

After revolutionizing the movie rental business by delivering DVDs to your doorstep, Netflix has become the leading video streaming service. An Editors’ Choice pick, the service has millions of subscribers who love its ad-free movie streaming, high-quality original shows, and feature-rich apps on a variety of platforms. Without Netflix, we wouldn’t have Tim Robinson in a hotdog suit.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix's New Account Sharing Crackdown Feature Has Users "Ready To Cancel"

Netflix knows full well that many of us share our passwords with family members to get around paying more, and it's not going to take it anymore. The streaming giant has been threatening to crack down on account sharing for a while now, and has already taken steps to do so, but it's now taking things further. Netflix announced last night that it will begin testing new features specifically designed to prevent password sharing with friends and family outside of your household.
TV & VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix is testing profile transfers to new accounts

Netflix is testing a feature that will make it possible to transfer a specific profile to an entirely new account, potentially as a way to encourage streaming freeloaders to sign up for their own subscriptions, as first reported by Variety. As described in a post on Netflix’s site, this feature — and another that enables you to add sub-accounts for people you don’t live with — is currently being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku names ITV's Eilenberg to run original programming

Roku (ROKU -5%) has nabbed ITV's David Eilenberg to run its original programming efforts. Eilenberg, currently chief creative officer of ITV America, will become Head of Originals at Roku in April. That's the latest move from Roku to expand its footprint in original content, following some staffing up over the...
BUSINESS
Decider.com

Hulu Adds Free Unlimited DVR For Live+TV Subscribers

Do any of you still DVR things? If so, then this news is for you! YouTube TV has offered free unlimited DVR capacity for subscribers since 2017, but Hulu has finally gotten wise to the recording gap, announcing a free-for-all deal for its 4.3 million Live+TV subscribers. Hulu’s free Unlimited...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy