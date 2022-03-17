Netflix to crack down on password sharing -- would it affect you?

Netflix knows full well that many of us share our passwords with family members to get around paying more, and it's not going to take it anymore. The streaming giant has been threatening to crack down on account sharing for a while now, and has already taken steps to do so, but it's now taking things further. Netflix announced last night that it will begin testing new features specifically designed to prevent password sharing with friends and family outside of your household.

