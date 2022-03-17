ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 years ago, Sunshine Sunday launched. Here’s why we must continue to celebrate Sunshine Week

By CD Davidson-Hiers
 2 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxl1X_0ei0eO7c00

White-gold beaches, gentle-giant manatees, tangy key lime pie and bold public access to government – key features of Florida.

The public cannot simply rely on the good-natured commitment of those in government to safeguard transparency. Falling this year March 13 to 19, Sunshine Week is the collective national effort to keep government doors to the public open, and its roots began in Florida.

The Sunshine State’s open government laws had 956 exemptions in 2002, detailing what parts of agency records and meetings are not to be shared with the public, according to the First Amendment Foundation. Today, there are 1,138 exemptions to Florida’s open government laws.

Twenty years ago, guided by the Florida Society of News Editors and the First Amendment Foundation, Florida’s news press launched Sunshine Sunday, a weekend date chosen to honor the “Father of the Constitution,” U.S. President James Madison’s March 16 birthday.

Florida’s public records law passed in 1909 and since then, Florida has led the nation with the strength of its protections of the public’s right to know what their governments are doing.

In 1967, Florida saw the enactment of its Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, which protects the public’s right to access most meetings of governing boards, commissions and agencies from local governments to the state level.

Reminding the public about sunshine in the Sunshine State

The 2002 Sunshine Sunday initiative started with phone calls between news folk including then-FSNE board members Tim Franklin, Don Lindley and First Amendment Foundation’s Barbara Petersen.

At the time, Florida’s Legislature was working to pass some 150 bills that would, in one way or another, chip away at the public’s ability to monitor its government. (Petersen is now the executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability).

The legislature was reacting to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, and were filing bills in the name of combating terrorism, Franklin said. But few of the bills actually addressed issues of security, Petersen told the Associated Press in 2003.

“We realized the only way potentially we were going to stop this onslaught [against access] was to raise the public’s awareness,” Franklin said. He now holds a position as Senior Associate Dean and professor in Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

He recalled how he and others involved doubted whether Florida’s competitive news outlets would be able to collaborate.

But Don Lindley, at the time editor of the Daytona Beach News-Journal, called every daily newspaper in Florida, urging editors, columnists, reporters and cartoonists to publish something that celebrated or illustrated the importance of Florida’s access laws. (Lindley serves as vice president on the FLCGA board.)

One paper, Lindley remembers, published a news story showing all the information obtained via public records as a blank-space omission in one version of the story and included in the other.

The statewide effort that first Sunshine Sunday stopped the legislature in its tracks and only a handful or so of the previously filed 150 bills passed.

“The response was remarkable across the state,” Franklin said.

The idea to actively support Sunshine Laws would become a social juggernaut and in the years following, the effort would go nationwide.

“Comparing threats to [public] access then and now, I think many of the same concerns are with us today, but the organizations don’t have the same power and reach they once did,” said Anders Gyllenhaal, who was involved with the American Society of News Editors at the time Sunshine Week took off.

“I think we can see that the erosion of staffs to cover local news and the many government agencies or organizations have removed a safeguard – and that governments are naturally taking advantage of that.”

All the documents the light touches

Every week is Sunshine Week, according to acclaimed Florida author Craig Pittman. In a recent column for The Florida Phoenix , he exposed how government officials were debating ending the life of an endangered Florida panther.

The source of his story – about 400 government emails obtained through a public records request.

It’s not just journalists who use Sunshine Laws.

“You as an average citizen can file a public records request, get information and hold people to account,” he said.

Journalists can rattle off lists of what’s publicly available: playground safety reports, water quality reports, real estate records on the sales of homes, restaurant health inspection reports, information about doctors or health care providers.

“The taxpayers pay for the government to work,” Pittman said. “Don’t we deserve to know how they’re spending our money?”

A resounding “yes” from Sunshine Week advocates.

This column was published earlier by the nonprofit Florida Center for Government Accountability.

This column was published earlier by the nonprofit Florida Center for Government Accountability.

U.S. Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to start Monday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After more than two weeks of private meetings with nearly half the U.S. Senate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, will field questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in highly anticipated public hearings that begin Monday. Members of the panel will question Jackson for two full days, following […] The post U.S. Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to start Monday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Floridians in the dark as secrecy abounds following the 2022 legislative session

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From secrecy in hiring presidents at state universities and community colleges to knowing about key information about companies that make and supply drugs used in executions, lawmakers continued to keep Florida residents in the dark in the 2022 session. Florida’s First Amendment Foundation this week published a post-session report on what did or didn’t get […] The post Floridians in the dark as secrecy abounds following the 2022 legislative session appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday. They asked the […] The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature stuck last-minute policy changes to HB 7; critics call it a ‘huge problem’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Lawmakers debated the lengthy pros and cons of the culture-war bill HB 7 during the 2022 legislative session, but not all lawmakers knew that a last-minute change late last week drastically impacted how the measure would work. Now, HB 7, because of a different bill, would be expanded to allow lawmakers and the state Board […] The post FL Legislature stuck last-minute policy changes to HB 7; critics call it a ‘huge problem’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A top FBI official told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday that the agency believes a single juvenile is behind most of the bomb threats made to more than 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Ryan Young, executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said that the bomb […] The post Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

State budget: Classroom teachers will get more money, but not everyone will reach a $47,500 goal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Legislature carved out a hefty $800-million for pay hikes for Florida’s public school teachers, but veteran teachers may or may not get a fair deal, and some starting teachers may not get $47,500  — a starting-pay initiative pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to educators and union leaders. Andrew Spar, president of the Florida […] The post State budget: Classroom teachers will get more money, but not everyone will reach a $47,500 goal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

2022 session is already spinning lawsuits; a conservative FL Supreme Court awaits

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the curtain dropped on a legislative session almost certain to spin off legal challenges to multiple new culture-war laws, not to mention the 15-week abortion ban, the Florida Supreme Court acquired a new chief justice. He is Carlos Muñiz, who’d been placed on the state’s highest court by Gov. Ron DeSantis soon after taking […] The post 2022 session is already spinning lawsuits; a conservative FL Supreme Court awaits appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight saving […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week includes $75 million in Help America Vote Act grants — a major reduction compared to years past. Experts say the $75 million is insufficient to fund local elections and leaves local election offices without resources to improve election infrastructure and protect the […] The post Decline in federal grant funding for local elections criticized by advocates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Georgia senators pass controversial classroom ‘divisive concepts’ bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Georgia Senate passed a bill along party lines Friday that would prevent teachers from discussing so-called divisive concepts about race in the United States. The bill, which passed 32-20, now heads to the House, which passed a similar bill last week. That House bill will be up for Senate consideration. If either one becomes law, nine […] The post Georgia senators pass controversial classroom ‘divisive concepts’ bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate confirms Shalanda Young as first Black woman to head up White House budget agency

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate made history Tuesday when it confirmed Louisiana’s Shalanda Young as White House budget director. Young, former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, will become the first Black woman to head up the Cabinet-level agency that releases the president’s budget request, oversees federal agencies’ performance and reviews significant federal regulations. […] The post U.S. Senate confirms Shalanda Young as first Black woman to head up White House budget agency appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, another step the federal government hopes will end the Russian war in Ukraine. The 424-8 vote sends the measure, which refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko as “ruthless” dictators, to the Senate. GOP Reps. […] The post U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

