Beto O’Rourke holding town hall in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will be in Lubbock on Sunday as part of his People of Texas campaign. The Democratic nominee for governor will be at The...www.kcbd.com
Democrats are no good for out state or country . Look at what Biden is doing for us . Like inflation , war , and the list goes on .
