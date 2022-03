VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('USHA' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO