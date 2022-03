Real Madrid host Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to solidify their lead at the top of the LaLiga table. Los Blancos are 10 points clear of second-placed Sevilla, while Barcelona sit third, with a game in hand. The reverse fixture at Camp Nou ended 2-1 to Madrid, and Sunday's match has all the promisings of being a cracker of a game.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO