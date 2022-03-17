ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

Cover picture for the articleThe first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle...

