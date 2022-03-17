ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Rides, Hotels in the Works

By Rebecca Rubin
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1995 adventure movie, starring Robin Williams — and the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequels — will be the inspiration of new rides, lands, retail outlets and themed hotels. More from Variety. Sony Pictures, the studio behind the billion-dollar film franchise, and Merlin Entertainments, the company...

