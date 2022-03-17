‘Jumanji’-Themed Amusement Park Rides, Hotels in the Works

The upcoming 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen film, directed by Gail Lerner, will be the second remake of the 1950 original film, following the 2003 version. Inspiration for this reboot and the previous films came from the 1948 novel of the same name, written by the brother and sister duo Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The book detailed how they grew up in a family of twelve children. The novel initially inspired the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film which followed the Gilbreth family and starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy as the odd couple heading the haywire household. Fox then released the film’s remake in 2003, dropping the Gilbreth name but keeping the essence of a comedic, chaotic family. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt played Tom and Kate Baker, the overwhelmed parents of their twelve, undisciplined children.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO