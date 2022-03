Britney Spears is feeling her freedom and she’s ready to make some more babies with fiance Sam Asghari!. Britney Spears’ recent trip to Hawaii with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, must have made quite an impact on the 40-year-old “Stronger” singer and her hunky hubby-to-be! On March 3, Britney and Sam jetted out of L.A. to a tropical paradise to celebrate Sam’s birthday, which was that same day. After sharing a ton of photos of their romantic getaway, Britney shocked fans today when she announced that she posted a photo of herself topless in the sand, along with a caption that said, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia 👶🏼🤷🏼‍♀️☀️🏝 !!!!!!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO