Instagram suspended Kanye West for 24 hours

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram suspended Kanye West from the platform for 24 hours after the rapper and producer attacked Pete Davidson and others. The Saturday Night Live star and soon-to-be Blue Origin passenger has been dating West's...

HollywoodLife

Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
The Independent

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West’s racial slur that caused rapper’s Instagram account suspension

Trevor Noah has responded to the racial slur directed at him by Kanye West on Instagram.West had his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours after using the slur while responding to the comedian’s comments about him on The Daily Show.In his post attacking Noah, West, now legally known as Ye, repeatedly referred to him as a “k**n” after the comic said the situation between the rapper, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was “terrifying to watch.”According to TMZ, Instagram’s parent company Meta said West’s posts were a violation of the social media app’s policies on...
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Threatens Pete Davidson In Defense Of Kanye West

Soulja Boy is team Kanye West as far as Yeezy’s feud with Pete Davidson goes. Soulja hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday (March 17) and warned “Skete” that if he keeps dissing Kanye, he’s going to have to deal with the wrath of Big Draco. “Pete...
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian is selling off her Yeezy items amid Kanye West divorce

Amid her bitter divorce battle against rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is selling some of her belongings from her ex-husband’s Yeezy label. Kardashian shocked fans this week after she uploaded items from Kanye’s Yeezy line to her “featured collection” on the Kardashian Kloset website. According to...
Effingham Radio

Petition Calls For Kanye West To Be Removed From Coachella

There's a petition going around asking Coachella to drop Kanye West after his social media antics towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The petition reads: “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”
