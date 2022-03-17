Investigators search for cause of Castle Point apartment fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Clay fire officials Thursday were investigating the cause of Wednesday afternoon's fire in a second-floor apartment at Castle Point apartment complex.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone was heading to the scene Thursday morning after a fire was discovered Wednesday in an upstairs apartment on Enchanted Forest Street and spread to the two adjacent apartments.

Firefighters were sent to the apartment complex about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a fire. Residents told local news outlets flames were seen coming from the windows of the upstairs apartment.

There were no reported injuries.

When asked if smoke detectors were present and functioning, Cherrone said, while some residents questioned whether there were fire alarms or detectors in the building, he personally heard smoke and carbon monoxide detectors going off in the building after the fire. But, he said, the issue is among those being investigated.

Electric power had to be shut off to the entire apartment building for safety purposes, Cherrone said, adding damage was contained to three upstairs units and some water and ceiling damage to the units under the fire scene.

The American Red Cross assisted several residents in finding temporary shelter, Cherrone said.

He said he hoped more tenants would be allowed back to their units Thursday once conditions were determined to be safe.

