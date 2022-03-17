ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police investigating hidden camera found in Bates College bathroom

newscentermaine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bates Student newspaper reported that a...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Police Investigate After Body Found In Car In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of a car on Monday night. According to police, officers responded to a call that someone was unresponsive in a car near Northwest 63rd and Lyrewood around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found that the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFVS12

Camera found in bathroom in Cape Girardeau veterans home

Monday, there was a renewed call to pause the gas tax in Tennessee to help people feeling pain at the pump. Illinois lawmakers could expand earned income tax credit, create child tax credit. Updated: 9 hours ago. River boats returning to Cape Girardeau in April. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bates College#Hidden Camera#Police#The Bates#Bates Student
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Being Accused of Stabbing Husband 140 Times

A South Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her husband, who was physically disabled, more than 140 times. NBC News reports Joan Burke, 61, of Palm Springs, was arrested Sunday and charged with the death of her husband Melvin Weller, 62, whose body was found by Burke’s son on the couple’s kitchen floor on Feb. 11. Weller’s family told police that he lived with physical disability and had difficulty walking and with his grip strength.
FLORIDA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie they had worn to class

The 61-year-old educator, who had been teaching for 40 years and even received the Teacher of the Year award, reportedly slapped a student in the face because of the hoodie the student had worn to class. A press release from the school says the confrontation was sparked by the student’s hoodie but did not provide more details.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Mother of Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer says accused killer held daughter and her captive for months

A defense attorney said Thursday he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman's 4-year-old son and storing the boy's body in a garage freezer. Meanwhile, the woman's lawyer said she was locked in a room and separated from her children for months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chicago Defender

Proud Boys Leader Screams Racial Slurs Before Attacking Black Woman

A white man who heads up a local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys organization in Akron, Ohio has been charged with assault after punching a Black woman in the face. The incident took place Sunday (February 27) when domestic terrorist group leader, 26-year-old Andrew Walls was caught on tape exiting a bar in the early hours of the day. In the video, Walls is seen stumbling and roughing up other patrons while hurling racial slurs.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy