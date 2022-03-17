Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in

March 17 (UPI) -- Shannon Beador is wishing "happiness" for her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

The 57-year-old television personality gave an update on her friendship with Gunvalson, 59, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Beador was asked to comment on Gunvalson saying on a recent podcast that she and Beador had reconciled their feud. Beador confirmed she ran into Gunvalson at a restaurant on Valentine's Day in February but said the conversation was short.

"We ran into her at a restaurant, so it was 'Hello, how are you? I'm doing OK,'" Beador said of the conversation.

"She was with the new man," she added, referencing Gunvalson's new beau. "She's happy, so I wish happiness to everyone, yes, absolutely."

Beador was then asked if she feels "complete" after the conversation with Gunvalson.

"I mean, there have been ... a lot of not nice things that were said," she said. "It's sad, because I had a really fun, great friendship with both she and Tim."

Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, who were both close friends with Beador, left Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 14 and have since feuded with Beador.

Real Housewives of Orange County is now in its 16th season and stars Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener.