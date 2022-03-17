ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin confirms 3 children died of flu

By Jourdan Vian
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday confirmed that three children have died due to complications from influenza.

“DHS is deeply saddened to report these flu deaths in Wisconsin this influenza season,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”

These are the first reported pediatric deaths in the state during this flu season.

DHS encourages Wisconsinites to get their flu shots and take other common-sense precautions like washing your hands and covering your nose and mouth when you cough.

#Flu Shot#Influenza#Flu Season#Dhs#State Health#News 8
UW System policies aim to keep kids safe during university events

MADISON (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin System is looking to better keep kids safe while they visit campus for youth activities. UW System interim President Tommy Thompson announced Friday that the system has implemented a policy requiring all universities to revamp safety standards for minors participating in university-sponsored events. The policy includes requirements for the university to conduct criminal background checks on any adults authorized to interact with kids as well as additional training.
MADISON, WI
