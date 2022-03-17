ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Thanks to gerrymandering, Indiana Republicans don't have to listen to reason

By James and Tomilea Allison
The Herald-Times
“Top Cop Cuffs Gerrymander!”

So might have screamed a tabloid headline last week when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter scolded state legislators like lazy school children who had failed to do their homework. The scolding targeted Republican lawmakers for trying to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement, a requirement strongly supported by police and prosecutors throughout the state. Its repeal would impair police ability to identify people who simply should not have guns.

Where does the legislature get these foolish notions? Carter blamed outsiders, national partisan groups attracted by Indiana Republicans’ supermajority control of both House and Senate. This supermajority results from gerrymandered election districts engineered by Republican legislators following the 2011 census and the 2021 census. Their gerrymandered maps ensure that Republican voters are over-represented in the legislature, Democratic voters under-represented. And the advantage is such a super majority that extremist legislators can blithely ignore the moderates of either party, and thus avoid the strenuous debate that strengthens democracy.

Republican Carter deplored his party’s super majority: “It stifles, prohibits and oftentimes limits public debate.” He hoped the legislators would defer to law enforcement professionals who understand the perils of the proposed legislation. Carter told them “I sure hope you choose to show deference to law enforcement professionals who understand the magnitude and the frontline effects of this legislation, rather than the possibility of getting reelected or unelected the next primary.”

May all Hoosiers share that hope.

James Allison is a professor emeritus at Indiana University and Tomilea Allison was mayor of Bloomington from 1983-1995.

