St. Louis man charged with sexually abusing two girls, investigators fear more victims

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) - A St. Louis man is charged with statutory sodomy and attempted sodomy of two 11-year-olds. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

St. Louis County Police say 37-year-old Leon Bell is accused of having sexual contact with the two girls, and forcing the two to touch each other. Investigators say Bell admitted to several of the acts in a recorded phone call with one of the victim's mother, but has denied other accusations.

He's been held on a half-million dollars bond.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.