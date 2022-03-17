ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIAXx_0ei0cEVc00
Britain Princess Diana BBC Private Secretary to the Princess of Wales, Patrick Jephson is shown on Sept. 1992. The BBC has apologized and paid a “substantial” sum to Princess Diana’s private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal. The U.K.’s national broadcaster said it apologized “unreservedly” to Patrick Jephson form harm caused by the way the 1995 interview was obtained. (Martin Keene/PA via AP) (Martin Keene)

LONDON — (AP) — The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a “substantial” sum to Princess Diana’s private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.

The U.K.'s national broadcaster said it acknowledged that “serious harm” was caused to Patrick Jephson by the circumstances in which the 1995 interview, conducted by BBC journalist Martin Bashir, was obtained.

“The BBC apologises unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs,” it said in a statement. “The BBC has also paid Commander Jephson a substantial sum in damages, which he intends to donate in full to British charities nominated by him.”

The 1995 interview, in which Diana discussed the breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles — famously saying “There were three of us in this marriage” in reference to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by 23 million people in Britain and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

A report last year by a retired senior judge found Bashir used “deceitful behavior” to get the interview, including showing Diana’s brother fake bank statements that falsely suggested members of Diana’s inner circle were being paid to spy on her. Judge John Dyson said the BBC obscured Bashir’s misconduct for 25 years.

Jephson said that “after more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode.”

He said he would donate his settlement to a children’s hospice in Diana's memory.

Diana divorced Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles, the heir to the throne, married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, tweeted that it was “appalling what Patrick Jephson had to go through as a result of grotesque ‘journalism’” and said the issue had been “covered up for so long by senior people” at the BBC.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Kensington Palace Is Uncovering a Never-Before-Seen Portrait of Princess Diana

There’s a never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana that was hidden from the public…until now. Kensington Palace just announced that a brand-new portrait of the royal will be displayed at the residence. According to People, the black-and-white photo was taken in 1988 (when Princess Diana was 27 years old) by professional photographer David Bailey.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Son To Leave U.K Like Prince Harry? Sarah Ferguson's Ex And Meghan Markle's Husband Might Never Lose These Titles Despite Controversies

Prince Andrew is rumored to leave the U.K. for the U.S. Prince Andrew continues receiving criticisms and condemnations for his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The son of Queen Elizabeth, in a Dec. 30, 2014, court filing, was accused of being one of the numerous personalities to have participated in s*xual activities with a minor later identified as Virginia Giuffre.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Wife Responsible For Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Battle? Duchess Reportedly Represents Everything Meghan Markle Disliked About Royal Life

A TV host suggested Camilla Parker-Bowles was the one who transmitted COVID-19 to Queen Elizabeth. Camilla Parker-Bowles has been canceled since her relationship with Prince Charles was confirmed. Critics claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall actually ruined the marriage of Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales as she reportedly remained in contact with the future king despite both being married to other people.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About The Queen’s Warning To Prince William And Prince Harry Just Leaked

Inside details about palace life have leaked, including a major warning The Queen issued to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before they got married to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. According to reports, the 95-year-old British monarch told her grandsons that “enough is enough” in terms of the divorces that the royal family have experienced over the years, and if they chose to get married, it would have to be for life!
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Princess Diana Reportedly "Burst Into Laughter" When Prince Charles Proposed

Even though Princess Diana and Prince Charles had one of the most famous weddings of all time, not many people talk about all the things that happened before the big day on July 29, 1981. According to the Mirror, there wasn't a sweeping romantic epic surrounding Diana and Charles's courtship — in reality, the two had only met each other 13 times before they got engaged. And about that engagement, it was so unromantic that Princess Diana reportedly "burst into laughter" when it happened in, of all places, the nursery at Windsor Castle.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Protecting Public From Heir Apparent Prince Charles For This Reason, Broadcaster Claims

Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly protecting the public from Prince Charles who is too political. Queen Elizabeth II is allegedly protecting the people from Prince Charles, according to a broadcaster. The Prince of Wales is allegedly putting the monarchy at risk for being too political. Queen Elizabeth II's Approach Protects...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
purewow.com

Princess Diana & Kate Middleton’s Royal Portraits Look Eerily Similar

The royal family previously announced that Princess Diana’s portrait will be displayed at Kensington Palace. But we didn’t notice the similarities between the late royal and Kate Middleton…until now. Last week, Kensington Palace announced that a never-before-seen portrait of Princess Diana will be displayed at the residence’s...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Could Be Questioned by Police in Prince Charles’ Cash-For-Honors Scandal

As Scotland Yard launches an inquiry into Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation – specifically allegations that the organization’s former chief executive, Michael Fawcett, promised knighthood and British citizenship to a Saudi billionaire in exchange for donations to the Foundation – Prince Harry could be interviewed by the police as the case is investigated, The Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Buckingham Palace is planning for Prince Charles to become king

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
82K+
Followers
92K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy