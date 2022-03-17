Suggitt, Besteman repeat as Straits Area Conference leaders

RUDYARD — Rudyard swept top honors in recent voting by Straits Area Conference boys basketball coaches.

Seniors EJ Suggitt and Tate Besteman were repeat selections as the Straits Area Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Suggitt, a 6-foot senior, averaged 15.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebound per game within the conference. Suggitt is a three-time SAC Player of the Year. He became the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring leader this season, breaking Arik Hesselink’s mark of 1,325 career points.

Besteman, a 6-8 senior, notched 12.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game in the SAC. He also has over 1,000 career points.

Rudyard finished 7-1 to win the conference outright and is currently 23-1 heading into the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have three players on the All-SAC First Team, one on the Second Team and one honorable mention.

The All-SAC First Team includes Suggitt, Besteman, Newberry senior Claudio Bistolfi, St. Ignace junior Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace sophomore Jonny Ingalls, and Rudyard sophomore Cam Peterson.

Ingalls was the overall scoring and assists leader in the conference, averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per contest. Bistolfi put up 15.9 ppg., while Frazier averaged 15.1 ppg., and Peterson put up averages of 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The All-SAC Second Team is comprised of Sault High senior Jakob Davie, St. Ignace sophomore Ethan McLean, Sault junior Carter Oshelski, Cheboygan senior Henry Stempky and Rudyard senior Austin Warner.

Those players named to the conference All-Defensive team are Besteman, Frazier, Peterson, Stempky, Sault sophomore Nate Koepp and Sault senior Jonah DeNuccio-McShane.

Conference honorable mention was awared to Cheboygan senior David Heyer, Rudyard’s Mayer, St. Ignace senior Ely North and Sault junior Max Scott.

2021-22 Straits Area Conference

Player of the Year: EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

First Team

Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

Claudio Bistolfi, Newberry, Sr.

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Jr.

Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, So.

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, So.

EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Sr.

Second Team

Jake Davie, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Ethan McLean, St. Ignace, So.

Carter Oshelski, Sault Ste. Marie, Jr.

Henry Stempky, Cheboygan. Sr.

Austin Warner, Rudyard, Sr.

Honorable Mention

David Heyer, Cheboygan, Sr.

Brett Mayer, Rudyard, Sr.

Ely North, St. Ignace, Sr.

Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie, Jr.

All-Defensive Team

Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Jr.

Nate Koepp, Sault Ste. Marie. So.

Jonah DeNuccio-McShane, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, So.

Henry Stempky, Cheboygan, Sr.

Final SAC standings

Rudyard 7-1

St. Ignace 6-2

Sault High 4-4

Cheboygan 2-6

Newberry 1-7

