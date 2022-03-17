ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudyard Township, MI

Suggitt, Besteman repeat as Straits Area Conference leaders

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago

RUDYARD — Rudyard swept top honors in recent voting by Straits Area Conference boys basketball coaches.

Seniors EJ Suggitt and Tate Besteman were repeat selections as the Straits Area Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Suggitt, a 6-foot senior, averaged 15.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebound per game within the conference. Suggitt is a three-time SAC Player of the Year. He became the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring leader this season, breaking Arik Hesselink’s mark of 1,325 career points.

Besteman, a 6-8 senior, notched 12.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game in the SAC. He also has over 1,000 career points.

Rudyard finished 7-1 to win the conference outright and is currently 23-1 heading into the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have three players on the All-SAC First Team, one on the Second Team and one honorable mention.

The All-SAC First Team includes Suggitt, Besteman, Newberry senior Claudio Bistolfi, St. Ignace junior Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace sophomore Jonny Ingalls, and Rudyard sophomore Cam Peterson.

Ingalls was the overall scoring and assists leader in the conference, averaging 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per contest. Bistolfi put up 15.9 ppg., while Frazier averaged 15.1 ppg., and Peterson put up averages of 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The All-SAC Second Team is comprised of Sault High senior Jakob Davie, St. Ignace sophomore Ethan McLean, Sault junior Carter Oshelski, Cheboygan senior Henry Stempky and Rudyard senior Austin Warner.

Those players named to the conference All-Defensive team are Besteman, Frazier, Peterson, Stempky, Sault sophomore Nate Koepp and Sault senior Jonah DeNuccio-McShane.

Conference honorable mention was awared to Cheboygan senior David Heyer, Rudyard’s Mayer, St. Ignace senior Ely North and Sault junior Max Scott.

2021-22 Straits Area Conference

Player of the Year: EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

First Team

Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

Claudio Bistolfi, Newberry, Sr.

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Jr.

Jonny Ingalls, St. Ignace, So.

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, So.

EJ Suggitt, Rudyard, Sr.

Second Team

Jake Davie, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Ethan McLean, St. Ignace, So.

Carter Oshelski, Sault Ste. Marie, Jr.

Henry Stempky, Cheboygan. Sr.

Austin Warner, Rudyard, Sr.

Honorable Mention

David Heyer, Cheboygan, Sr.

Brett Mayer, Rudyard, Sr.

Ely North, St. Ignace, Sr.

Max Scott, Sault Ste. Marie, Jr.

All-Defensive Team

Tate Besteman, Rudyard, Sr.

Kevin Frazier, St. Ignace, Jr.

Nate Koepp, Sault Ste. Marie. So.

Jonah DeNuccio-McShane, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr.

Cam Peterson, Rudyard, So.

Henry Stempky, Cheboygan, Sr.

Final SAC standings

Rudyard 7-1

St. Ignace 6-2

Sault High 4-4

Cheboygan 2-6

Newberry 1-7

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, MI
Rudyard Township, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Rudyard Township, MI
Sports
City
Rudyard Township, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Scott
The Hill

Push to make daylight saving time permanent has longtime backers

The Senate’s swift passage of a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent caught members and the public off-guard this week and led to plenty of cheering on social media about ending the “spring ahead” and “fall back” changes to the clock. It also dovetailed...
GOLF
The Sault News

The Sault News

182
Followers
431
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy