Source Theatre has been Washington Improv Theater’s home since 2008. After 14 years of improv classes and performances based out of Source Theatre on 14th Street NW, Washington Improv Theater says it has to look for a new home base. The performance organization’s leaders say CulturalDC, the nonprofit that runs Source, unexpectedly told them their lease would not be renewed after August. WIT has shows planned through the summer, and its last run at Source will be Improvapalooza, from Aug. 22-28.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO