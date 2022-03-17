ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Dental clinic patient who allegedly shot 2 doctors now charged with capital murder

By Cynthia Miranda, Sharon Raissi, Danica Sauter
 2 days ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials identified the two doctors killed in...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Rangers, Swisher County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information regarding an ongoing murder investigation in Swisher County. According to a statement from the Texas DPS, the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Texas Rangers on a murder investigation at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday. The statement said […]
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man injured after high-speed chase, crash

ALTUS, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the police department in Altus, Oklahoma, an Amarillo man with multiple felony arrest warrants was hospitalized Thursday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement ended in a crash. According to police, 43-year-old Tommy Lynn Hall was stopped by Altus police on a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the […]
ALTUS, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch: USW press conference after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of the Southwest held a press conference Thursday after a fiery crash killed six student-athletes and a head coach. A van carrying the university’s golf team crashed while headed home from a tournament in Midland Tuesday evening. A total of nine people died, and two survivors were airlifted to Lubbock […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

