One year anniversary of spa shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women



GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – Wednesday marked one year since a shooter entered three Atlanta-area massage businesses and killed eight people, six of them of Asian descent.

According to authorities, Robert Aaron Long killed four people at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

Authorities say he then drove about 30 miles to Atlanta, where he killed three more women at Gold Spa… before crossing the street and killing his final victim at Aromatherapy Spa.

President Joe Biden released a statement today remembering the victims, and saying the U.S. still has a long way to go in the fight against racism, misogyny, and all forms of hate.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff also memorialized the victims on Wednesday in a video message.

“Today, above all, we honorand remember those who lost their lives; we mourn them alongside their families, whom we lift up with love, care and compassion,” said Ossoff. “And all of us, no matter our race, faith, or origin, stand steadfastly with the Asian-American community in Georgia with mutual defense, and united against bigotry and hatred.”

The shootings, and rise in racist attacks throughout 2021, sparked fear in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.

The Atlanta Asian Justice rally earlier in the day drew some 100 people to the state Capitol, where speakers railed against harmful stereotypes that contribute to the violence.

