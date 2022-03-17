ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Rizzo, Yankees finalize $32 million, 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Rizzo was very happy to be back at spring training, and especially with the New York Yankees. Rizzo was back in pinstripes Thursday after finalizing a $32 million, two-year contract. “At the end of the day, this is really where we wanted to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs

