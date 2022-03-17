Ten stars who have clapped back at social media trolls

The online battle for hearts and minds has been getting a lot of attention this week. In particular, the double-edged sword that is social media. How it can bring us truth with extraordinary immediacy – as evidenced by the flood of eye-witness footage and posts coming out of Ukraine. Also how, in the wrong hands (QAnon, Cambridge Analytica, Putin), it is equally capable of undermining truth and pushing propaganda, conspiracy and “alternative realities” to the politically receptive and the gullible.
Comments / 0