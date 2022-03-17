Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Did you know these stars were Irish and proud?

Click here to read the full article. As a country of so many Irish descendants, we’ve practically come to think of the most popular Irish baby names as American ones. We’ve got generations of Patricks, Seans, Mauras, and Colleens proudly showing off their Irish heritage (or simply their parents’ admiration of Irish names), and they’re great, of course. But the Emerald Isle has generated so many more baby names ripe for the choosing by parents-to-be, and we want to make sure you’re not missing out on them. Like so much of Europe, Ireland was invaded several times — by Vikings, Normans,...

