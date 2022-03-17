Mississippi Lottery makes February 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Lottery has reached the $80 million mark in funds transferred to the Mississippi State Treasury.

The Lottery Law stated that the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs across the state for 10 years. After the $80 million mark, proceeds go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Mississippi Lottery transferred $9,410,686.64 to the state treasury for February 2022. This brings the total net proceeds of Fiscal Year 2022 to $83,802,303.97. The remaining $3,802,303.97 after the $80 million mark will be given to the Education Enhancement Fund.

