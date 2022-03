(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s chief economist warns that as the recovery picks up steam there are still potential pitfalls ahead. Robin Anderson says she’s worried the most about inflation and the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those two things will impact food and gas prices for everyone. Anderson calls that a real risk as the job market moves forward – both nationally and in Iowa. She says the most recent jobs report shows the state’s manufacturing sector bounced back in January. Anderson says the move by the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates probably won’t have much of an impact on the job market.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO