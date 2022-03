After the pandemic halted its last spring musical just days before opening night, the Dow High School drama club is ready to be back on stage. Students will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” its first play in two years, this week at Central Auditorium. The musical is based on the memoirs of Maria von Trapp, a nun who was employed as a governess for Georg Ritter von Trapp’s family. The story was adapted into a film starring Julie Andrews and the late Christopher Plummer.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO