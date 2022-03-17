ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texans urged to prepare for potential wildfire outbreak

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Governor Abbot speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbot spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
EASTLAND, TX
