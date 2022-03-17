ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Previews His ‘Simpsons’ Character and It’s Pretty, Pretty Cute: ‘Dreams Come True’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Weekn d has put up so many career highlights over the past three years that it’s getting hard to count them all. But one bucket list item Abel is super pumped to check off this weekend is a coveted guest spot on The Simpsons . He celebrated a bit early on Wednesday (March 16) with a sneak preview of his animated tween cartoon image, writing, “dream come true” followed by three Simpsons -yellow heart emoji.

He also re-tweeted an image from the series’ feed, which depicted Bart sitting on a skate ramp at sunset next to Abel’s character, Orion Hughes, who rocks skinny jeans, a black t-shirt, pink and purple jacket and the singer’s signature hairdo. “Look who’s dropping in on The Simpsons on this Sunday,” read the caption, which included a pair of eyeball emoji.

According to TV Insider , the singer will actually voice two characters on Sunday’s (March 20) episode, “a famous kid influencer who owns an ultra-cool skate wear brand and his father — in ‘Bart the Cool Kid.'” The site also had an additional image of Bart, Abel and his dad, who sports a goatee, close-cropped hair and a diamond stud earring.

“The Weeknd is a huge animation fan so he reached out to us, which we were super excited about,” episode’s writer Ryan Koh reportedly told the site. “He’s obviously a very cool human, so he seemed like a natural fit to play a very cool boy and his very cool dad. The two characters he plays are impossibly rich, super-confident and self-assured, and we hoped that since the Weeknd is an impossibly rich music megastar, he would also be confident and self-assured, and indeed he naturally gave off that vibe when we recorded him.”

Koh added that the episode finds Bart befriending the influencer, while Homer “leads a rebellion of loser dads.” against them. “Bart’s new friendship with a hip celebrity is going to make him objectively, undeniably cool,” Koh said. “Homer feels left behind and jealous, so he will start wearing skatewear to compensate. He will lead an uprising of his fellow middle-aged loser dads to wear ‘crazy clothes they don’t understand’ in order to feel young and cool again.”

Back in 2020, when he guested on another animated Fox show, American Dad , the Weeknd contributed the jokey song “ I’m a Virgin .” At the time, he told Variety that, “an obvious bucket list would be to work on The Simpsons. That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down.”

The Simpsons airs on Fox on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the tweet below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Jimmy Fallon helped an 80-year-old Dua Lipa superfan make his dream come true and it's pure joy

May we all find something that makes us as off-the-charts happy as this grandpa and his wholesome love for Dua Lipa. For his 80th birthday, Papa Richy's granddaughter Kadie Bernstein knew she got him a gift he’d never forget (surprise tickets to see Dua Lipa in concert) so she decided to film his reaction. His literal squeals of delight became a viral sensation, and racked more than 7 million views on TikTok .
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Set for New Episode of The Simpsons

The Weeknd is set to appear in a forthcoming episode of The Simpsons. He’ll guest star in “Bart the Cool Kid,” which also features Michael Rapaport. The episode is about Homer rallying local dads in rebellion against a child skate-wear influencer, according to Fox. “Bart the Cool Kid” airs on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Fiona Apple
E! News

Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think. Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeknd#Previews#The Simpsons#Tv Insider#Orion Hughes#Bart Abel
Daily Mail

'They don't need me anymore': Britney Spears reveals she's 'cried oceans' over sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, growing up... and admits they have banned her from posting them on social media

Britney Spears on Sunday took to Instagram with an emotional post in which she mused about her teenage sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, growing older. The musical artist, 40, opened up about the sentimental side of parenthood as her children age, and the emotional toll it takes on her.
THEATER & DANCE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Back to the Beach? All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More

Is Bachelor Nation headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Fans sure do hope so — in fact, they’re sharing tons of predictions about what’s to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk on to the beach at Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, in summer 2022. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far.
PARADISE, TX
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga Reveal “The Worst Part” About Being Roomies on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga definitely lived it up as roommates in Turks and Caicos, as they enjoyed the vacation of a lifetime with The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice on Season 1 of the Peacock original series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
93.9 WKYS

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Inside Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s Post-Show Relationship: They Are No Longer on ‘Good Terms’

Getting real. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s relationship has changed significantly since they parted ways on Love Is Blind season 2. "They are not on good terms at the moment,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They haven't been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.” During the season 2 finale, which aired […]
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The Weeknd Announces Cameo on ‘The Simpsons’

The Weeknd is set to guest star in an episode of The Simpsons later this month. The episode, called “Bart the Cool Kid,” airs on March 20, and will show Abel playing a new character called Orion Hughes. “Bart the Cool Kid” will be the 15th episode of...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billboard

85
Followers
284
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy