ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Planning Board gives go-ahead to new dorms at Holy Cross

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ibrh_0ei0YcQG00

WORCESTER — The Planning Board on Wednesday  approved the construction of two three-story townhouse-style dormitory buildings near the College of the Holy Cross main campus.

Plans for the new dorms include driveways, four accessible parking spaces, new curbing and walkways, landscaping and "other related facilities and improvements."

"We're really looking forward to the project and adding to our existing housing stock here," said Paul Irish, the associate dean of students at Holy Cross.

The site where the new dorms will be constructed is currently occupied by four buildings -  single-family and multi-family homes at 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 City View St .

The buildings, which are all owned by the college, will be razed to make space for the dorms.

"We're delighted that the board approved us unanimously," said Joshua Lee Smith, a lawyer at Bowditch & Dewey, the firm representing the school. " I think it's it's an important project for the for the college."

Smith said the buildings will integrate well with the main campus.

"I'll point out that the college also made sure that it undertook significant outreach to the neighbors because they do want to be a good neighbor as well," Smith said. "They met with neighbors in advance of the project and the planning board."

The new units will be townhouse style.  Students will be able to live in a double- or single-occupancy bedroom. The units will include a full kitchen, living area and a laundry area, Irish said.

"Students, particularly our upper-class students, will have some additional housing options," he said. "That'll be attractive for them as they progress through their four years at Holy Cross."

Irish said that the university hopes to begin construction after in late May or early June, after commencement.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Planning Board gives go-ahead to new dorms at Holy Cross

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured

Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided. Just before 7:30 p.m. local time “Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Associated Press

Live updates: Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered to suspend activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia. The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Worcester, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
The Hill

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Virginia restaurant and bar

Two people are dead and three are injured after shooting broke out outside a restaurant and bar in Norfolk, Va., Saturday morning. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, and Devon M. Harris, a 25-year-old resident of Portsmouth, Va., were killed in the shooting, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The three...
NORFOLK, VA
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorms#Worcester Planning Board#The Planning Board#Bowditch Dewey
Reuters

Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

March 20 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of "refugees" arriving from the strategic port. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the...
POLITICS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy