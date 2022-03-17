WORCESTER — The Planning Board on Wednesday approved the construction of two three-story townhouse-style dormitory buildings near the College of the Holy Cross main campus.

Plans for the new dorms include driveways, four accessible parking spaces, new curbing and walkways, landscaping and "other related facilities and improvements."

"We're really looking forward to the project and adding to our existing housing stock here," said Paul Irish, the associate dean of students at Holy Cross.

The site where the new dorms will be constructed is currently occupied by four buildings - single-family and multi-family homes at 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 City View St .

The buildings, which are all owned by the college, will be razed to make space for the dorms.

"We're delighted that the board approved us unanimously," said Joshua Lee Smith, a lawyer at Bowditch & Dewey, the firm representing the school. " I think it's it's an important project for the for the college."

Smith said the buildings will integrate well with the main campus.

"I'll point out that the college also made sure that it undertook significant outreach to the neighbors because they do want to be a good neighbor as well," Smith said. "They met with neighbors in advance of the project and the planning board."

The new units will be townhouse style. Students will be able to live in a double- or single-occupancy bedroom. The units will include a full kitchen, living area and a laundry area, Irish said.

"Students, particularly our upper-class students, will have some additional housing options," he said. "That'll be attractive for them as they progress through their four years at Holy Cross."

Irish said that the university hopes to begin construction after in late May or early June, after commencement.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Planning Board gives go-ahead to new dorms at Holy Cross