Big Bracket Challenge: The WFNZ Brackets; ENTER YOURS NOW
Compete for bragging rights against your favorite Sports Radio FNZ personalities in the 2022 Big Bracket Challenge.
All entries must be filled out by Thursday at noon when the first-round games get underway. Once the games start, make sure to tune in to Sports Radio FNZ for all your tournament action news and for updates on the Big Bracket Challenge.
Here are the brackets from the FNZ personalities you know and love that you will be competing against. Let us know who’s bracket you like the most after you fill out your own.
Mac’s Bracket
Bone’s Bracket
Nick’s Bracket
Kyle’s Bracket
Flounder’s Bracket
Fitty’s Bracket
Smoke’s Bracket
Jessica Charman’s Bracket
Willie P’s Bracket
Colin’s Bracket
SUMBIT YOUR OWN BRACKET NOW TO COMPETE AGAINST THE WFNZ FAMILY: https://wfnz.com/146960/wfnzs-big-bracket-challenge/
Comments / 0