Sports

Big Bracket Challenge: The WFNZ Brackets; ENTER YOURS NOW

By ehludwig
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 2 days ago

Compete for bragging rights against your favorite Sports Radio FNZ personalities in the 2022 Big Bracket Challenge.

All entries must be filled out by Thursday at noon when the first-round games get underway. Once the games start, make sure to tune in to Sports Radio FNZ for all your tournament action news and for updates on the Big Bracket Challenge.

Here are the brackets from the FNZ personalities you know and love that you will be competing against. Let us know who’s bracket you like the most after you fill out your own.

Mac’s Bracket

Bone’s Bracket

Nick’s Bracket

Kyle’s Bracket

Flounder’s Bracket

Fitty’s Bracket

Smoke’s Bracket

Jessica Charman’s Bracket

Willie P’s Bracket

Colin’s Bracket

SUMBIT YOUR OWN BRACKET NOW TO COMPETE AGAINST THE WFNZ FAMILY: https://wfnz.com/146960/wfnzs-big-bracket-challenge/

