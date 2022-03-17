ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Says His Wife Has ‘Lost Her Mind’ With Latest Amazon Buy

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Jason Aldean took to Instagram to show off his wife, Brittany’s latest Amazon haul.

In the video, Aldean shows miniature picnic tables for squirrels, complete with their own blue umbrellas and boxes of sweet corn squirrel logs.

“This is what happens when your wife has a couple bottles of wine and wants to jump on Amazon and order some things that are just not even … I don’t even understand,” Aldean says in a video.

Brittany commented on the post with a laughing emoji, “A couple bottles LMAOOO.”

It’s clear Brittany is trying to make sure she has plenty of company by inviting the squirrels to sit a munch on some corn. Aldean is set to go on his Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour starting July 15th through October 29th.

What is the strangest thing you’ve purchased from Amazon?

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

